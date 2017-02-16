Couple announces pregnancy with two onesies surrounded by 452 IVF needles

TEXAS (WTXF) - A couple announced their pregnancy in a powerful way after almost three years of fertility struggles.
Lauren Walker shared the big news that she and her husband, Garyt, are expecting twins. The mom-to-be posted a photo of needles and medication bottles around baby onesies. One onesie says “Worth the Wait,” while the other reads “and Wait and Wait and Wait.”
The post reads in parts:
"We prayed for 953 days...
452 Needles
1000's of tears
1 corrective surgery
4 clomid/letrozole attempts
2 IVF rounds
3 failed transfers
& 1 Amazing GOD."
The babies are due August 2017 and will be named Duke and Diana.
"Duke & Diana, you are already so loved. You are "fearfully and wonderfully made." (Psalms 139:14)
Mommy and Daddy cannot wait to hold you in our arms, for we have carried you in our hearts for a lifetime," Lauren wrote.
