Uber driver accused of stealing from passengers' homes

- Police say they have arrested and charged an Uber driver after a six month long investigation of multiple burglaries in Sussex County, Del.

According to police, the investigation began in August 2016 as the Delaware State Police Burglary Unit Detectives were able to link the suspect, Saddam A. Awadallah, 26 of Frankford, to multiple burglaries in the Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island areas.

According to investigators, Awadallah drove a white 2004 Toyota Sienna van and would drive individuals from their residences to local area businesses and restaurants located in the Ocean City and the Dewey Beach areas. Police say while his Uber passengers were away from their residences, he would return back to the their vacant homes to allegedly steal various items. These incidents all occurred in a narrow timeframe during the night while the victims were away. The suspect is accused of snatching credit cards, computers, watches, cell phones, tablets, sunglasses, and other various items, according to police.

Police say Saddam A. Awadallah was apprehended in Tennessee and extradited back to Delaware on February 13, 2017 and was formally charged with three counts of Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of Burglar Tools, Theft with a victim 62 YOA or older, 11 counts of Theft, and Criminal Mischief. Saddam A. Awadallah was arraigned before the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and subsequently committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $31,000.00 secured bond.

These incidents remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police and detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim or may have any information in reference to these incidents to contact Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

