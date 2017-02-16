Tiffany Trump said she would 'love to' sit with Whoopi Goldberg at fashion show

- Tiffany Trump said she'd be happy to hang out with "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg at New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday’s episode of her show the outspoken Goldberg defended President Trump’s daughter after no one would sit next to the 23-year-old at a New York Fashion week event.

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you,” she said on the show. “Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

Goldberg’s defending of Tiffany Trump comes as a surprise as the co-host of “The View” has been extremely vocal against the President. And Goldberg even noted there was a difference between boycotting Ivanka’s line and the means girls of NYFW.

