Police investigate attempted luring in Newtown Township

Posted:Feb 16 2017 08:57PM EST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 09:07PM EST

Newtown Township, Pa. (WTXF) - Police say they are investigating an attempted luring in Newtown Township, Pa.

According to police, Newtown Township Police received information about an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car with a Kentucky plate approached a young girl at the bus stop after school on Providence Court just off of Twining Bridge Road.
 
The vehicle is described as a gold sedan with Kentucky registration that is missing a right rear hubcap and was occupied by a male and female.
 
Anyone recognizing or having information regarding this vehicle is requested to contact police dispatch at 215-598-7121.
 
 
 
