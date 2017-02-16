Police investigate attempted luring in Newtown Township

- Police say they are investigating an attempted luring in Newtown Township, Pa.

According to police, Newtown Township Police received information about an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car with a Kentucky plate approached a young girl at the bus stop after school on Providence Court just off of Twining Bridge Road.

The vehicle is described as a gold sedan with Kentucky registration that is missing a right rear hubcap and was occupied by a male and female.

Anyone recognizing or having information regarding this vehicle is requested to contact police dispatch at 215-598-7121.