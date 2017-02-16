Police: 12-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Holmesburg

- Police say a 12-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint on the 7900 block of Leon Street in Holmesburg.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a teen came up behind the girl and pointed a black handgun towards her chest and said, "Give me your Phone and your password."

Police describe the suspect as approximately 15-16 years old with thin build, short dark hair, wearing black and red hoodie with hood up with tan khaki pants, The male ran up Leon St, then turned on Rhawn heading towards Frankford Ave.

Police say the teen got away with an iPhone 6S in rose gold.

The 12-year-old was not injured.