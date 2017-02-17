Kidnapped Woman Shot to Death in Front of Deputies

INSIDE EDITION -- A 26-year-old Texas mother was shot to death in front of sheriff’s deputies by a man who kidnapped her from a hair salon, according to authorities.



Ilbeth Lopez was abducted Wednesday from a Sport Clips shop where she worked, the Travis County Sheriff’s Department reported



A man she knew entered her workplace and demanded she leave with him, the San Antonio Express reported. She refused several times but eventually went with him after he pointed a gun at her, the paper said.

They drove away in his vehicle, but came to a stop when traffic was snarled by hundreds of students demonstrating against President Trump’s immigration ban, authorities said.

The driver turned around and parked behind a church. Deputies responding to the school protest went to investigate after seeing the pair standing in a field, authorities said.

As they approached, the man shot Lopez dead and then turned the gun on himself, firing a round into his head, according to a sheriff’s department spokeswoman.

The suspect, who has not been named, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Kristen Dark, the sheriff’s senior public information officer, told InsideEdition.com Thursday.

A GoFundMe page has been established by her family in memory of "our dear sister, daughter, mother and friend, Ibeth."

The funds will go to a memorial service and the woman's daughter, whose age was not given.