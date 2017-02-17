Police: Suspect stabs child after argument over babysitting

- Police say a young girl was stabbed at an apartment in Collingdale, Pa. after an argument over babysitting.

It happened Friday shortly before 3 p.m.

According to police, officers were initially enroute for a shooting when it changed to a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a man running out of the front door carrying a young girl who was bleeding profusely from the head area, according to authorities.

Investigators say the tenant who lives on the second floor stabbed the girl who lives on first floor after an argument over babysitting in the hallway of the apartment building.

According to police, the suspect's hands were covered in blood and was arrested by officers at the scene and was immediately transported to Collingdale Police Station due to a large crowd that had started to form and became aggressive towards the suspect.

Police took the girl to Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital. Due to the child’s injury she was later transferred to C.H.O.P. for further treatment.

Police say Majeah Bashir was arrested on charges of Criminal attempt Homicide, Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment of another person, Possession Instrument of Crime.