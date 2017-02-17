3 officers injured during Center City protests

- Police say four people were arrested during a National Day of Action protest in Center City.

According to police, a crowd of protesters ran to 1600 N. Broad in front of the Bank of America where the bike teams were blocking the entrance. At this time, the officers were sprayed by the protesters with black spray paint and pepper spray. Police say 12 officers were sprayed but only three officers were injured. The bank was also vandalized.

After the officers were injured at the protest, four arrests were made. The officers who were injured are doing well. They are expected to be treated and released.