Two shot during incident at Willingboro VFW Ladies Night event News Two shot during incident at Willingboro VFW Ladies Night event Police say two people were shot during an incident at the Willingboro VFW Ladies Night event.

"I'm a Vietnam veteran. Two tours and I never got a scratch while I was over there," said Mark Peterson. But it was at the Willingboro VFW on Creekview Road that he was shot when a man opened fire inside the place late last night. Peterson returned this evening still in a hospital gown after he was discharged.

"I was shot in the arm. The bullet it was through and through and through. It went in, came out right here and then hit me again right here. And then I caught it in my hand," he said.

The shooting happened just before 11:30. The VFW was holding ladies night as they do every week. Members invite a guest and they play music. Peterson says the shooter was causing trouble.

"When we asked him to leave he got indignant with one lady’s husband and he threw him out . As soon as he threw him out he just pulled a gun and started shooting," said Peterson.

Another member, William Matthews, was also shot. He and Peterson were both doing security for the event. Diana Matthews is the other victim's wife.

"I almost lost my husband last night. The doctors said that he shouldn't have been alive," she said. Her husband was also released from the hospital today.

"The bullet went in, it went through his finger and hit in his temple because put his hand up. It went in his temple, came down and lodged in his neck. So he's got a fracture there," said Matthews.

Post Commander Larry Williams says he prayed all night after he got the call about what happened.

"I was very disturbed. I was shocked and I was amazed that someone would come here in a place that honors those who have given their lives for this country and those who fought for this country for our freedoms, that someone would come and do that in our building," said Williams.

Willingboro Police are still looking for the gunman. They are also looking into whether security cameras at the VFW captured any of what happened.

VFW members also held a meeting tonight with township officials on how to revamp security.