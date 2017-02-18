Firefighter injured battling pool house fire in Palmyra, NJ News Firefighter injured battling pool house fire in Palmyra, NJ Police are investigating a fast-moving fire that happened Saturday morning in South Jersey.

According to police, the fire destroyed a two-story pool house.

Crews responded to the scene on Horace Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say it took them an hour to get the flames under control.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after he tripped on stairs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.