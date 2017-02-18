Collingdale woman faces judge after allegedly stabbing 8-year-old girl [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Pictured: Majeah Bashir. News Collingdale woman faces judge after allegedly stabbing 8-year-old girl A Collingdale woman faced a judge on Saturday morning after police say she attacked her 8-year-old neighbor with a knife.

- A Collingdale woman faced a judge on Saturday morning after police say she attacked her 8-year-old neighbor with a knife.

Majeah Bashir, a woman in her 20s, will be formally charged with stabbing the child, who lives in the apartment below her.

Police say the stabbing happened Friday afternoon on the 500 block of Macdade Blvd.

According to investigators, the two families hadn't been getting along.

Officials say there was a fight over babysitting in a hallway when Bashir used a butcher knife to stab the child.

The 8-year-old girl suffered a four-inch gash to her head. She is still recovering at the hospital.

Bashir is facing numerous charges including attempted homicide.

