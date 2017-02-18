Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, mastermind behind 1993 World Trade Center attack, has died

- Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, the blind firebrand Islamist cleric behind the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, has died in federal prison, Fox News has learned. He was 78.

Abdel-Rahman, an Egyptian radical who maintained a global following even while imprisoned for more than two decades, died Saturday at Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina, where he was serving a life sentence, Reutersreported.

Abdel-Rahman was convicted in 1995 of plotting terror attacks throughout New York City, targeting the United Nations and other New York City landmarks.

His son Ammar told Reuters that his family had received a phone call from a U.S. representative saying his father had died.

