New Castle police search for 6-foot elk head missing after party

- Police in New Castle County are searching for a 6-foot mounted elk's head valued at $65,000 that went missing from a home during a party.

Police said in a statement that they were called Monday to a home in Wilmington. Police say when they arrived they were told that the elk's head was taken from the home at some point during a Feb. 10 party.

Police say about 50 people were at the party. Police say that when officers walked through the home they observed multiple holes in the walls and three broken windows.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the missing elk's head contact them.