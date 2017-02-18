Cab driver shot outside SEPTA Frankford station during argument

A cab driver is in the hospital after a fight between him and another driver broke outside the Frankford Transportation Center, Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. by the taxi stand where cabs line up for customers. Witnesses tell FOX 29, two cab drivers got into an argument.

"They were arguing for a fare," said cab driver Ali Visharat, who was just feet away when the argument happened. "Thanks to Uber cab drivers are now killing each other for one fare."

Police say one of the taxi drivers pulled out a knife and the other a gun, firing three shots and striking the man in the stomach, head, and neck.

"I just came up here and seen the police and the guy laying on the ground," said a witness.

The 52-year-old injured driver was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown. The shooter was arrested by SEPTA police.

"We're always arguing but to get to this point... it never happens. We argue sometimes but it's not worth it," said Visharat.

There were no SEPTA delays as a result of the shooting.