$50K reward offered in missing couple case

From right to left: Richard Petrone, Jr. and Danielle Imbo (née Ottobre). 
Posted:Feb 18 2017 05:54PM EST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 05:55PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a couple that disappeared 12 years ago.

Danielle Imbo (née Ottobre) and Richard Petrone, Jr. were last seen leaving a bar on South Street on February 19, 2005.

Police say the couple left the bar in Petrone’s black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

However, the couple and the truck were never seen again.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to call the Philadelphia Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-TIPS (215-546-8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

