Shots reportedly fired in North Philly, officer injured during chase News Police investigating report of shooting in North Philadelphia An officer was injured during a motorcycle chase that resulted in several crime scenes throughout the city Saturday evening.

- An officer was injured during a motorcycle chase that resulted in several crime scenes throughout the city Saturday evening.

According to preliminary information, shots were reportedly fired between groups of people on motorcycles near 23rd Street and Sedgley Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene the gunfire was still going on. The motorcyclists then took off, resulting in several police chases and crime scenes throughout Philadelphia.



A motorcyclist was stopped on Third Street and Allegheny Avenue and another was stopped at Front and Gurney Streets. A dirt bike was also recovered at Fifth Street and Erie Avenue.

A female officer was injured when a motorcycle fell on her foot. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one was hit by gunfire and no arrests have been made at this time.



