DE man caught with pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

- Delaware State Police arrested a man after they discovered he had more than nine pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Troopers stopped 20-year-old Lashawn D. Royal for speeding near SR 1 at the Dover Toll Plaza, Thursday morning.

It was then troopers say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, State Police say they found 9.8 pounds of marijuana packaged in vacuum sealed bags in the trunk.

Royal was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

He has since been released on bond.