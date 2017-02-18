Teachers reach fundraiser goal for I-95 billboard News Teachers reach fundraiser goal for I-95 billboard A Philadelphia teacher says he has reached a $5,000 fundraising goal for a prime spot billboard on Interstate 95.

He and fellow teachers say they hope the ad will force officials to finally work out a contract.



They've been working without a deal or a pay raise for almost five years.

The school district commented on this issue last week saying, "We continue to talk with the Philadelphia federation of teachers as we try to work out a fiscally responsible teachers contract that puts the students of Philadelphia first."

The billboard is scheduled to go up near the Girard and Central Phila. exits on Feb. 27.