SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moonshot pad

- NASA's historic moonshot pad is back in business.

Sunday morning, SpaceX launched an unmanned Falcon rocket at Launch Complex 39A to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

Liftoff went off as scheduled at 9:39am.

Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA's final shuttle mission nearly six years ago. It hasn't been used since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

SpaceX leased it from NASA for 20 years and hopes to begin launching astronauts from there next year.

Saturday's launch attempt was foiled by last-minute rocket concerns. SpaceX chief Elon Musk personally called it off. He says he didn't want to risk anything going wrong.

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last September. As an extra treat for spectators, SpaceX aims to land the booster rocket back at Cape Canaveral following liftoff. That recycling feat has been accomplished only twice before.