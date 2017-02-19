Woman killed, man recovering after double-stabbing

- A woman was killed and a man is being treated for his injury after they were stabbed Saturday evening in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office reports Atlantic City police and medics responded to a home on N. Harrisburg Avenue after a 911 call, just before 8pm.

When they got there, police “found a 54-year-old Atlantic City woman, and a 52-year-old Pennsylvania man, the apparent victims of a stabbing. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.” The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains.

No names have been released and authorities are investigating.

There’s no word on any motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666, or the Atlantic City Police Department Investigations Division at 609-347-5766.

Click here to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.