No Powerball winner means $400+ million in next drawing

- There’s nothing wrong with Powerball, but you may think this story is becoming a broken record.

Nobody won Saturday night's $349 million jackpot. You may have watched that drawing live right here on FOX 29 at 10:59pm, so that jackpot keeps rising. It's now worth more than $400 million.

Specifically, the next drawing Wednesday night will be worth a $403 million annuity, or the winner will be able to choose $243.9 million in cash.

There were lots of lesser winners on Saturday night, so check your tickets for those. The winning Powerball numbers were 03-07-09-31-33, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3.

One Pennsylvania player matched 5 of 5 numbers, and will get a cool $1 million. Another Pennsylvania player matched 4 of 5 numbers and the Powerball, and will get a nice $50,000.

The next drawing, which will be for $403 million, will be live right here on your official Pennsylvania Lottery station -- FOX 29 -- Wednesday at 10:59pm, between FOX 29 News at 10 and FOX 29 News at 11.