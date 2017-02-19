Spring weekend? By the thermometer if not the calendar

- FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams is giving Sunday a perfect 10, predicting temperatures will be even warmer than Saturday’s upper 60s, which are typical for typical for late April or early May.

He says we have a ridge of high pressure to thank. It’s continuing to dominate our weather.

Sunday started in the mid to upper 50s with a few scattered clouds but they won’t stay. Expect more sun later.

The day will be dry and quiet with temperatures into the 60s all over, except the Poconos. (Click the picture of the folks outside for regional weather graphics.)

Scott is predicting a record-breaking high temperature of 70 degrees in Center City, beating the previous one set 69 years ago back in 1948.

Looking ahead, the next ten days rounding out February should continue to be warmer than average.

Make sure to get out and enjoy Sunday.

The next two days – Monday and Tuesday – will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

Then, we’ll warm back up with Wednesday in the 60s and a possible repeat of 70 on Thursday.

The average high for this time of year is just 45. Look at the 7-day forecast and you’ll only notice a few overnight lows below that, but not by much.

The only problem is we could use some wet weather. The drought monitor has parts of our region in the dry range and the rest of us in the moderate range.

