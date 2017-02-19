Boy, 2, back home after struck by hit and run driver

- A 2-year-old boy is out of the hospital and back with his family after getting hit by a hit and run driver in Ambler.

The accident happened at about 5pm Saturday near the intersection of S. Spring Garden Street and Bannockburn Avenue. That’s close to Knight’s Park.

FOX 29 viewer Leo McElroy was there as the little boy with tire marks on him was flown to the hospital, but the boy was apparently very lucky.

He has already been released. Police say he just suffered bumps and bruises.

People told FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce that despite three things -- a crosswalk, speed bump and stop sign -- people continue to speed along these streets. In fact, it gets worse as the weather warms and young children pack the park’s playground, basketball courts and skate park.

In this case, investigators are looking for a black Toyota 4Runner SUV and say an older man with gray hair was driving.