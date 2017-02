Man critical after shooting in front of restaurant News Man critical after shooting in front of restaurant A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in front of a Brewerytown restaurant.

Police say it happened at about 12:30am Sunday by Steak and All, which is near 29th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

At least eight shell casings were found on the ground.

They’re hoping surveillance video will help them identify and find the gunman, who apparently ran away on foot.