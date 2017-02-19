Cabbies' dispute: 1 pointed knife, 1 punch, 3 gunshots

- A fight between two Philadelphia taxi cab drivers over which one would drive the next customer from the Frankford Transportation Center injured both drivers, one of them with three bullets.

Police say the dispute happened at about 1:15pm Saturday near 5200 Frankford Avenue and the SEPTA terminal.

One driver took the next customer -– a woman -- and got her in his car and “then entered his vehicle and pointed a large knife at the victim before driving off.”

According to police, about 30 minutes later -– at approximately 1:45pm –- “The offender returned to 5200 Frankford Avenue. At that time, the victim was speaking with another taxi driver, when the offender approached while holding a plastic bag. Without saying anything, the offender punched the victim in the face.”

The victim -– a 43-year-old man -– told police since he knew the other driver had a knife, “he fired at the offender three times” with his gun.

He shot the other driver twice in the torso and grazed him once on the left side of his head, and the 52-year-old was taken to the hospital.

The driver with the gun had a permit to carry. The one who was shot is expected to face charges.