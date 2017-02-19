Locals enjoy record-breaking February warm weather News Locals enjoy record-breaking February warm weather Despite the unseasonable weather, Penn's Landing celebrated Winter Fest on Sunday and hoped for large crowds.

"I'm really sweaty and I'm on ice. It's perfect," said Makayla Pemberton of Mantua.

With Mother Nature playing tricks on Philadelphians, a few hundred people skated on thin ice this afternoon, if you can call it ice.

A portion of the Blue Cross River rink was off limits without a flotation device, thanks to the puddles.

"It's funny when people fall in them," said Pemberton. "They get really wet."

Across the city there weren't too many complaints, except for the fear of sunburn later tonight.

"I burn really easy, so I'm gonna be grilled by the end of this afternoon," said Nick Robinson, a Manayunk resident.

Samantha Forsko moved to Fairmount from Los Angeles just over a year ago.

"This is a normal LA winter," said Forsko. "Although I hear it's raining really bad over there now, so. We're actually nicer here."

Lines were long pretty much everywhere. From historic sites at independence Mall to food and drink on South Street, which had the look and feel of a summer day.

Doors wide open as people took in some of this crazy February weather.