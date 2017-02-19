Multiple pedestrians struck by car in Bala Cynwyd

- Police are investigating a pedestrian vs. car accident that happened on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the corner of City Avenue and Montgomery Road.

Initially, there were reports of a shooting. However, police confirmed that there was not a shooting and officers had only responded to a pedestrian accident.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the accident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

