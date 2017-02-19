Multiple pedestrians struck by car in Bala Cynwyd

Posted:Feb 19 2017 10:50PM EST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 11:22PM EST

BALA CYNWYD (WTXF) - Police are investigating a pedestrian vs. car accident that happened on Sunday night. 

It happened around 10 p.m. on the corner of City Avenue and Montgomery Road. 

Initially, there were reports of a shooting. However, police confirmed that there was not a shooting and officers had only responded to a pedestrian accident. 

Police say two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the accident. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29 News and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories