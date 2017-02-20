Tractor-trailer back upright, NJ Turnpike open again News Flipped tractor-trailer causing tie-up on NJ Turnpike The cleanup on the New Jersey Turnpike is just about over and all northbound lanes have reopened just north of Exit 4 (Route 73 in Mt. Laurel).

The tractor-trailer that flipped overnight, reducing travel to just one lane, has been uprighted and towed away. Most of the produce that was onboard had to be put onto two flatbed tow trucks by hand.

SKYFOX spent hours over the scene. The accident happened at about 3:15am and authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital for a minor arm injury, since the truck landed on the driver's side.

Luckily, the Presidents Day holiday means fewer drivers should be on the road, so fewer of you were impacted than on a normal workday.

You may remember a similar situation on Friday, when a tractor trailer struck an overpass around the same area of the New Jersey Turnpike, but in the southbound lanes.

That stretch of the the turnpike has seen more traffic since the Delaware River Turnpike connector bridge (I-276) was closed.

About a month ago, the 61-year-old span that connects the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes was shut down indefinitely after workers noticed a crack in one of the supporting steel beam components, called a truss. It was below the westbound right lane's riding surface on the Pennsylvania side.

That highway bridge is expected to stay closed into April.