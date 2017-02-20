Home invaders leave man tied up, terrorized for days News Home invaders leave man tied up, terrorized for days A man is recovering after he was found bound and gagged for days in a bedroom in his house. Now, police are looking for the home invaders who beat him and tied him up.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports this actually happened late Friday night in Juniata Park, a block off Castor Avenue. Despite the major road being so close, there’s a dark athletic field and city swimming pool across the street and they were closed, so there were probably no witnesses.

The 50-year-old victim named Paul fixes small engines in lawn mowers and leaf blowers late at night, and needs his garage door open so he doesn’t breathe in fumes.

At about 11pm, two men with masks and guns went in, closed the garage door, took Paul to a second floor rear bedroom, tied him with electrical tape, gag him with a rag, and beat him in his face.

They also found an airgun like kids play with. They contain plastic pellets but are heavy enough to bludgeon and pistol-whip somebody, and a bloodied one was found next to Paul.

The attackers got out and escaped through the garage. It’s not known if they took anything.

Eventually, at about 4pm Sunday, his brother who hadn’t heard from him broke in through a second floor window. He untied his brother and rushed him to the hospital all by himself, rather than call 911, so that when police first heard about this case.

Paul is talking to police as he recovers, despite being short of circulation while tied up for two days and beaten in his face.

Police say they don’t know the motive, other than the attackers possibly thinking Paul worked for cash.

They did say Paul has a very good surveillance system that captured the whole 15 minutes of terror, so we’re expecting more information on the attackers.