The man Trump shared the stage with shares his thoughts on the honor

Trump amd Huber, Saturday in Melbourne, Fla.

News

The man Trump shared the stage with shares his thoughts on the honor

President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Melbourne, Fla., Saturday evening, surprised thousands when he pulled one man up on stage to say a few words.

"We the people, our movement is the reason why our president of the United States is standing in front of us today," said Gene Huber, who lined up for that rally at 4am.

Trump said he saw Huber on television while aboard Air Force One and then recognized him in the crowd.

"I had no clue about this," said Huber, responding to reports he was planted in the crowd. "This happened because I was first on line and our wonderful president happened to see me on the news talking highly about him. There was no set up. There was nothing like that at all."

