‘Not My President's Day' speeches, march in Center City until 3

- Thousands of protesters are expected to participate in anti-Trump rallies in Philadelphia and around the nation on this federal holiday as part of the "Not My President's Day" movement.

In Philadelphia, organizers are asking people to meet at Thomas Paine Plaza, just north of City Hall, for a family-friendly event.

Between noon and 3pm, speakers are expected to condemn five of President Trump’s Executive Orders: the ones on immigration, racial justice, healthcare, climate change, and reproductive rights.

The group also plans a march around City Hall, then east to 5th and Market streets, and then back to Thomas Paine Plaza.

The speakers are said to include Penn Professor Nicholas Pevzner on climate change; Joe Assali, whose family is suing over travel restrictions, and his lawyer Jon Grode, on immigration; Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym on being a strong sanctuary city; Pa. St. Sen. Art Haywood on healthcare rights; Erin Aja-Grant of the Philadelphia Women's Center on reproductive rights; Asa Khail from Black Lives Matter on racial justice; Deja Lynn Alvarez, board member of the William Way Community Center and director of Home for Hope on LGBTQIA rights and trans youth; and Robert Bryne, a former LGBT Outreach Coordinator at Bernie 2016 on economic equality.

This follows an unruly protest in Center City on Friday night, when police arrested four people.

Nationally syndicated radio talk show host Larry Elder condemned the protests on FOX News.

"There's a line between protesting and committing crimes, assaulting people, committing vandalism, and many of these so-called protesters have long since crossed that line," Elder said.

He added, he doesn't understand why so many people are against Trump, who has similar views as many of the protesters.

For example, on immigration, Elder said undocumented immigrants place more downward pressure on wages and jobs in the inner cities.