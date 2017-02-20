Tariq El-Shabazz launching D.A. campaign

- The man who was Philadelphia’s First Assistant District Attorney and Deputy for Investigations, until he resigned last week, is launching his own bid for his old boss’ job.

Tariq El-Shabazz is making his formal announcement at a Chestnut Hill restaurant.

District Attorney Seth Williams recently announced he would not seek re-election, after some financial and ethical mistakes made while in office.

El-Shabazz was a prominent defense attorney before he joined the city's D.A.’s office.

According to the announcement, he “has practiced complex civil and criminal litigation in both Federal and State Court for almost 30 years.”

That includes being a Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney from 1988 to 1993, under District Attorney Ron Castille.

The primary election will take place on May 16.