Police: ‘Same suspect' in 2 Delaware kidnappings, robberies in a week

- There has been another kidnapping in New Castle County and detectives say “this incident appears to be related to the Feb. 13 kidnapping at Top of the Hill Apartments.”

Sunday night's victim told police she got home to the Arundel Apartments at about 7:45pm when a man approached her in the common area.

He was wearing a black mask, dark clothing and had a handgun. He forced her into her apartment and demanded money.

Then, he physically and sexually assaulted her, forced her out “and into her vehicle where he drove her to several ATMs in the Pike Creek area and forced her to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.” Police listed four different ATMs.

Later, the victim was able to escape and call 911. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Detectives “believe it is the same suspect who committed the kidnapping at Top of the Hill Apartments” last Monday evening, Feb 13.

New Castle County Police said that victim left her car at the Top of the Hill Apartments when “she was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The suspect forced the victim into a vehicle and drove the victim to an ATM on Marsh Road where he demanded the victim withdraw money. .. The suspect physically assaulted the victim by punching her. The suspect and victim returned to the community where the suspect released the victim and fled.”

Also, the attacker "had unlawful sexual contact with the victim while in the vehicle."

A few hours later, police met up with her at a hospital. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police say the attacker is 5’8” to 5’10” tall, with a medium build and distinct accent. He had also been described as a middle aged man.

Another major similarity is that during both incidents, the attacker talked out loud with himself.

Police offering these safety tips:

--Be aware of your surroundings

--Don’t be distracted by texting- keep your eyes and ears open and hands free

--Call someone while walking

--Let someone know where you are going and when you will be back

--Trust your gut

--Avoid hiding spots. Walk in well-lit visible places

--Change up your routine

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage of the area or information pertaining to this investigation to click here to email Det. Levy.

You can also submit a tip by clicking here for the department’s website, calling 302-573-2800, or calling Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 (847-3333).

According to New Castle County Police, “A reward of up to $20,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for violent crimes being investigated by this agency.”