Man charged with murder, more in double stabbing

- Authorities have made an arrest in an Atlantic City stabbing that left a city woman dead and a Pennsylvania man injured.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Jose Lopez is charged with murder, attempted murder and a weapons count. The 51-year-old Ventnor man was arrested Sunday morning after a Galloway Township police officer spotted him driving a vehicle that belongs to the injured man.

The two stabbing victims were found shortly before 8pm Saturday when police responded to a 911 call at a N. Harrisburg Avenue home.

A 54-year-old woman who lived there was pronounced dead at the scene, while an injured 52-year-old man was found on a nearby roadway. The man was taken to a hospital where he remained Monday.

It wasn't known Monday if Lopez has retained a lawyer.