(INSIDE EDITION)- A California mom was arrested this week after cops say her baby was rushed to the emergency room showing signs of methamphetamine use.

Tenessa Price, 28, took her 1-year-old son to Oakdale Valley Hospital outside Modesto after she thought he was having an allergic reaction to a new shampoo, police said.

However, hospital officials soon realized something was amiss and contacted police.

"Police determined that the child was displaying behavior consistent with that of methamphetamine use," police wrote in a statement.

Police questioned Price, who was subsequently taken into custody for child cruelty that could lead to injury or death.

According to Oakdale PD, Price was also in possession of meth at the time of her arrest.

The child was taken to another hospital for observation and will be placed in the care of child protective services.

Price remained in jail Friday.