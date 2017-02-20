Philadelphia ranks as number 9 for top traffic congested cities

A new scorecard released Monday ranked international traffic congestion, and Philadelphia made the top 10.

INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard analyzes the traffic congestion of over 1,000 cities in 38 countries across the world. It is the largest study conducted for traffic information.

While Los Angeles snagged the number one spot, Philadelphia's I-76 Eastbound highway came in at number nine on the rundown.

The scorecard specifically highlighted the areas between West Conshohocken exit and Spring Garden Street exit.