Tied up victim found days after home invasion in Juniata Park News Tied up victim found days after home invasion in Juniata Park The familiar garage door that fronts E. Bristol St. at Neilson in Juniata Park was closed Monday.

- The familiar garage door that fronts E. Bristol St. at Neilson in Juniata Park was closed Monday.

The man who works in that garage day and night lay in a hospital bed. His neighbors are stunned.

"That's crazy," said Coco Montague from her home across the street. "I've got kids in here."

Paul Mayer, 50, was working in his garage repairing motors late Friday night, with the door open, when police say two masked gunmen stormed in and overpowered him.

"They bound him with electrical tape and put a rag in his mouth," Philadelphia police captain Drew Techner told reporters early Monday morning. "And they took him to the second floor rear bedroom. They bludgeoned him, pistol-whipped him."

The badly-beaten victim remained bound and gagged until his brother discovered him Sunday afternoon, more than 40 hours later, and raced him to the hospital.

Police say t's not clear whether anything was stolen.

A bloody pellet gun was left behind at the scene, according to police.

"It does appear to be some sort of planned attack," said Techner. "This crime was planned out."

Customers say Mayer usually worked with his garage door open with customers came and gone at all hours. One called it an invitation for trouble.

"You're advertising if you open that door. He had equipment there," said Harvey Veniski. "He's a good hard-working guy and it's a shame that this happened to him."

Those who lived nearby agreed, describing Mayer as a kind and generous neighbor always looking to lend a hand when called upon.

"That man was always cleaning up his property, always doing something or over here helping," said Robin Trainor, who lives a block away. "If someone needed help he'd be the first person to help out."

Police say Mayer's home was outfitted with security cameras and that much of the incident was recorded.

They had not released the footage by late Monday afternoon