Bucks County students show community solidarity after KKK fliers found

- Dozens of students in Bucks County spent their school holiday spreading a message of love.

They scattered signs of support in business windows just days after the city was peppered with fliers promoting the KKK.

"There's like new kids coming to my school and some people get bullied for being a different race and I just want to come here to spread love instead of hate," said Asya Jones of Doylestown.

It's one reason why Asya Jones joined dozens of Doylestown-area kids and adults on a President's Day off from school. Together, they pounded the pavement and carried messages of love in response to the fliers. "It was hard for me to sleep because like thinking of what could happen and if like anything bad could happen to me cause I'm a different race," Jones said. The quest was personal for her mother, Erica Jones. "It's a scary thought that you walk down the street and you are smiling at somebody and you don't know if they are gonna smile back," said Erica. "It shouldn't be that way. You should be able to raise your children and everybody love everybody."