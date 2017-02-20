3 teens in stable condition in Olney triple shooting

- Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the highway on the 5500 block of N. American Street.

Police say all three victims are in stable condition at Einstein hospital.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was shot once in the right arm.

Another 16-year-old boy was shot once in the buttocks.

The third victim, a 17-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his arm area.

Police say all three victims are not cooperating.

There have not yet been any arrests made, and no weapon was recovered from the scene.