3 teens in stable condition in Olney triple shooting

Posted:Feb 20 2017 09:11PM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 09:11PM EST

OLNEY (WTXF) - Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday night. 

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the highway on the 5500 block of N. American Street. 

Police say all three victims are in stable condition at Einstein hospital.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was shot once in the right arm.

Another 16-year-old boy was shot once in the buttocks. 

The third victim, a 17-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his arm area. 

Police say all three victims are not cooperating. 

There have not yet been any arrests made, and no weapon was recovered from the scene. 

