Man wanted for two incidents in Wilmington involving rape, robbery and kidnapping

A manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous man who police say kidnapped and sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents.

The incidents happened just a week apart, and preliminary investigations are leading police to believe the same man is behind both.

Wilmington residents Marla Corson and Susan Baxter were highly concerned about coming home tonight after hearing the terrifying news.

"Makes me think twice where I'm living," said Baxter.

The most recet incident happened Sunday night at the Arundel Apartments off Crossfork Drive in Wilmington.

New Castle County police say a man wearing a mask and holding gun approached a woman in the common area of her building and forced her inside of her apartment.

"He demanded money physically and sexually assaulted her in the apartment and then forced her out to her vehicle and drove to numerous ATM's in the Pike Creek area," said Officer First Class JP Piser.

The report is very similar to the one that came in exactly a week ago.

The victim in that case was approached by a man in the parking lot on top of the Hill Apartments on Prior Road in Wilmington around 7:45 p.m. that night.

Police say he forced her in her car and made her go to the ATM at PNC Bank on Marsh Road.

During the drive, he hit the woman in the face and had sexual contact with her.

Police believe one man is responsible for both incidents.

Residents say they're looking out for each other.

"We talked through you know not being on your phone when you're walking into the apartment, carrying your key and hitting the panic button if something happens," said Corson.

They are hoping the suspect is caught before he has a chance to strike again.