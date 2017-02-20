Police release surveillance video of suspect in arson of Famous 4th Street Deli

QUEEN VILLAGE (WTXF) - Philadelphia police are hoping newly released surveillance video could help solve a crime at a popular local restaurant, the "Famous 4th Street Deli."
Police say someone started a fire that damaged the building. They believe the man seen in the video running down the street early Sunday morning may be the person who set the fire in the back of the deli.
That arson, and a series of recent trash fires, has neighbors on edge.
Adam Proctor works at the Philly Aids Thrift Shop a block away. He, too, had a fire outside his store recently. Now, he's concerned the fires could escalate.
"I feel like it's going to end badly if they don't catch this guy," said Proctor.
Eunice Bey was walking her daughters on 4th Street Monday night.
"It sounds kind of cliche, but this is not that kind of area," Bey said. "People don't do those kinds of things around here."
She says the fires hit too close to home and could cause damage in the congested neighborhood.
The surveillance video comes out just one week after central detectives posted video of another arsonist who set fire to a dumpster full of trash in Center City recently.
Just four years ago, Philadelphia fire captain Michael Goodwin lost his life fighting a fire a few blocks away on 4th Street.