Police release surveillance video of suspect in arson of Famous 4th Street Deli News Police release surveillance video of suspect in arson of Famous 4th Street Deli Philadelphia police are hoping newly released surveillance video could help solve a crime at a popular local restaurant, the "Famous 4th Street Deli."

- Philadelphia police are hoping newly released surveillance video could help solve a crime at a popular local restaurant, the "Famous 4th Street Deli."

Police say someone started a fire that damaged the building. They believe the man seen in the video running down the street early Sunday morning may be the person who set the fire in the back of the deli.

That arson, and a series of recent trash fires, has neighbors on edge.