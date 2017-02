Police are investigating a possible child abduction in the Nicetown section of the city.

A stolen vehicle has been tracked down, but police say a four-year-old was in the car when someone carjacked it.

Police are still looking for the child although the car has been located.

The carjacker allegedly stole the vehicle from 15th and Courtland.