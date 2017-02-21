Tractor-trailer flips, slowing Blue Route NB to Schuylkill WB News Tractor-trailer flips, slowing Blue Route NB to Schuylkill WB A tractor-trailer flipped on the ramp from the Blue Route (I-476) northbound to the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) westbound.

- Another day, another flipped tractor-trailer on a highway ramp outside Philadelphia.

This one happened in West Conshohocken and has one lane moving very slowly from the Blue Route (I-476) northbound to the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) westbound.

SKYFOX is over the scene where the crash happened. It's where the curve on that ramp suddenly becomes sharp.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly says most people heading northbound on the Blue Route want to take the Schuylkill westbound to King of Prussia.

Instead, he strongly suggests you stay on the Blue Route to the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mid-County interchange and then head west, because it’ll be worth the toll of few dollars.

Luckily, police told Bob the driver was not seriously injured. Also, they said the trailer was empty, so there are no contents to be handed off.

Police had said they were not going to close the ramp to get the truck back upright until after the morning rush hour, but a tow truck has shown up.

Monday, a tractor-trailer flipped on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound, just after Exit 4 (Route 73 in Mount Laurel).

Last Friday, a tractor trailer struck an overpass around the same area of the New Jersey Turnpike, but in the southbound lanes.