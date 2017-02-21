Lots of tips despite no ATM picture of man who kidnapped, robbed 2 women [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Feb. 13 scene News Lots of tips despite no ATM picture of man who kidnapped, robbed 2 women Police are getting lots of tips about a man they say kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and robbed two women in less than a week – and that's even though they haven't released a picture of the man.

Tuesday morning, they told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley despite the fact the kidnapper has taken two women to various bank ATMs, which have surveillance cameras all over, the victims were more seen more prominently than the kidnapper, who was in the background.

They’re working to enhance the attacker’s face and not show the victims.

Also, the man was wearing a mask in both incidents but police say he may have found ATMs that did not have people around, and took off the mask to avoid drawing attention.

Another similarity: He has a distinct accent but police have not been able to narrow down the type and make a specific determination.

One more thing: He talked to himself, coaching himself, during the attacks.

Sunday night's victim told police she got home to the Arundel Apartments at about 7:45pm when an armed man wearing a black mask and dark clothing approached her. He forced her into her apartment, demanded money, and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then, he forced her out “and into her vehicle where he drove her to several ATMs in the Pike Creek area and forced her to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.”

She later escaped.

A similar situation happened Monday evening, Feb. 13, when the victim left her car at the Top of the Hill Apartments.

Police said a man with a handgun approached her, forced her into a vehicle, physically and sexually assaulted her, and drove her to an ATM where he demanded the victim withdraw money.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage of the area or information pertaining to this investigation to click here to email Det. Levy.

You can also submit a tip by clicking here for the department’s website, calling 302-573-2800, or calling Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 (847-3333).

According to New Castle County Police, “A reward of up to $20,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for violent crimes being investigated by this agency.”