Upper Darby police: 2 SEPTA cars crash head-on at 69th St. Terminal

- The Upper Darby Police Department's Sept. Michael Chitwood confirms two SEPTA trains have crashed head-on at 69th Street Transportation Center, and they're asking people to avoid the area.

It happened just before 8:30am.

At this point, according to Chitwood, we know two trains crashed head on, there are a few trains off the tracks, and a few minor injuries.

According to SEPTA, "Officials are currently investigating an accident involving non-revenue Market-Frankford Line trains near 69th Street Transportation Center."

SEPTA service is using shuttle buses to operate between the 69th Street Transportation Center and 63rd Street Station.

