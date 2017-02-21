Man wanted for stealing cash, gift cards from church

- A man got into a South Jersey church and left hours later with cash and gift cards from its offices. What’s left is a picture of the suspected thief who Evesham police hope you can identify.

They say the man entered St. Joan of Arc Church on Willowbend Road in Marlton at about 6:15pm last Monday, Feb. 13.

Then, for almost five hours, he “hid inside a guest room on the second floor of the church, where members of the church live. At around 11:00pm, the suspect began walking around the building, stealing cash and gift cards from various rooms.”

Police say after, they think he called a taxi to get somewhere near Philadelphia International Airport.

He is described as in his 40s with a stocky build, and he had a thin mustache.

If you recognize the suspected church thief or anything about the crime, you’re asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116, its Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, click here to email, or text ETPDTIP to 847411 with an anonymous tip.