3 young men attack in Center City, steal victim's phone

- A man walking down a usually quiet Center City street is recovering after three guys attacked him over the weekend.

Police say at 1:15am Saturday, the 30-year-old victim was walking with a woman in the 200 block of S. Camac Street.

That’s when he was punched in his throat from behind by one of the three men.

The attackers took his silver iPhone 6S Plus valued at $700.

When the woman approached the man, the attackers ran away and were last seen heading south on Camac Street, and then east in the 1200 block of St. James Street.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his left hand.

The first suspect is described as about 20 years old, 5'9" tall, and weighing 150 lbs. He was wearing a tan jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front, dark pants and shoes.

The second is described as about 20 years old and weighing 140 lbs. He was wearing a light blue puffy jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and dark shoes.

The third is described as about 20 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighing 170 lbs. He was wearing a gray jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and tan boots.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.