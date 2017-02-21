Robber wanted for holding dollar store cashier at gunpoint

- A young woman was working behind the counter at a Family Dollar store on Sunday afternoon when a man walked in and ended up holding her at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at about 1:15pm at the store in the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue.

The man walked to the first aisle and then “approached the employee, acting as if he was making a purchase.”

She tried to help but “he pulled up his jacket, exposing a handgun inside his waistband, demanding money.”

The robber got an unknown amount of money, put it in a bag, and got away southbound on Germantown Avenue.

The suspect is described as about 52-54 years old, 5’10" tall, weighing 170 lbs, with a medium-brown complexion.

He was wearing black square-frame glasses, a blue knit cap, a dark blue or black jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, black jeans, and he had a beard.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.