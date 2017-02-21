Cashier Pays for Woman's Groceries in Heartwarming Gesture: 'God Told Me to Do It'

(INSIDE EDITION) Ashley Jordan believes a higher power was looking out for her when a Walmart cashier paid for a portion of her groceries out of the kindness of her heart.

Jordan, who has three children, was getting ready to pay at a South Carolina Walmart checkout line Friday when cashier Sharnique Dasant did the unexpected.

"I was there with my husband and our 1-year-old daughter and we were getting our groceries," Jordan told InsideEdition.com. "As the cashier was scanning our items she was like, ‘Y'all must have a big family, y’all have a lot of stuff.' She told me the total and I was getting my money out of my purse and I tried handing it to her and she said no. She said, 'Let me bless ya’ll tonight.'"

Dasant then walked around the counter and swiped her own card to take $100 off Jordan’s $250 grocery total.