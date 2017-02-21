Police search for suspects in Center City attack

- It was a brutal attack caught on video in the 200 block of South Camac Street in the heart of Center City. The victim spoke to FOX 29 by phone Tuesday night.

"The one guy punched me in my throat. The other guy put me in a chokehold," the victim told FOX 29.

Detectives say the three suspects were roaming through Center City in the hours before the vicious attack and when they randomly found a 30-year-old Center City resident with a $700 iPhone 6s they pounced.

"When you look at the video before the attack it looked like they were looking for someone to rob. They were up to no good," Lt. Patrick Doherty said.

A lot of people use Camac Street to cut through this neighborhood. There are no less than a dozen surveillance cameras on this block.

The latest attack comes just weeks after a similar incident on South Broad Street. This time a 25-year-old walking in the 1200 block was surrounded by four suspects. They punched him in the face, then kicked, stomped and pummeled him relentlessly, according to police.

"It could be the same guys. That's still under investigation also," Lt. Doherty added.

Just two weeks ago, at 24th and Lehigh, there was a third attack. A 55-year-old man was approached from behind by three men. Police say one punched him in the back of the head and knocked him unconscious. A witness snapped a picture of one suspect.

"To hear that it's happening a lot. You know, it's kind of scary. It's kind of a scary thought," the victim said. "Three very bad people that are coming into the city and doing things they shouldn't be doing," he added.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured. Police believe the suspects may have been in a store near the crime scene before the attack. They're looking for surveillance video. Anyone with information on the suspects can call Central Detectives.